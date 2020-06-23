Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum, has identified factors prolonging the war against Boko Haram insurgency in the North East.

Zulum who spoke when he received a high-powered delegation from the senate on sympathy visit to Maiduguri, yesterday, said existing trust deficit between the civilian population and the military, poverty, inadequate military troops and fund were impediments against the end of counter-terrorism war in the area.

“I don’t think we can make progress without addressing the problem of endemic poverty. The existing trust deficit between civil populace and military must be closed. The people homes were burnt by the military. Citizens were forcefully relocated out of their homes and this has caused some trust issue,” he said.

He also expressed concern over inadequate allocation to the military and limited troops prosecuting the counter-insurgency war.

He acknowledged the support given to the military and Borno State by National Assembly. He said despite the recent attacks at Gubio and Ngazai in northern part of Borno, the security situation in the state was still far better than 2014 and 2015 in the heat of insurgency.

He also commended former Abia Govenror, Uzor Kalu who was among the delegation. He said Kalu’s contribution to the economic development of Borno was enormous.

“Your contributions to Borno cannot be overemphasised,” he said of the senator who started his business in the state in the early 90s.

Leader of the delegation and Senate Leader, Sen Yahaya Abdullahi said the team was visiting the state to commiserate on the recent Boko Haram attacks that led to the loss of many life.