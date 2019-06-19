The Arcbishop of Kaduna Catholic Diocese, Rev. Matthew Manoso Ndagoso has explained why the Boko Haram insurgency remained unabated in the North East area of the country.

Ndagoso stated this in a homily preceding Catholic Priests Annual General Meeting (AGM), which held at Our Lady’s Parish, Kaduna. yesterday.T

The priests were drawn across the 36 states of the federation and Abuja.