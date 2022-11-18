From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Barely six months after resumption of office as the 19th Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, approved the immediate removal of Brigadier-General Muhammad Kukah Fadah, from office as the scheme’s boss.

Brig Gen MK Fadah had formally assumed office as the 19th NYSC DG on Wednesday, May 18, this year after his appointment as replacement for his predecessor, Major Ibrahim Shuaibu.

On arrival, Brig-Gen Fadah had unveiled his policy thrust, anchoring them on improvement of the security and general welfare of corps members; enhancement of staff welfare, industrial harmony and human capacity development for higher productivity;

Others are improving the gains of the NYSC Ventures and the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programme; sustaining the digitization of the operations of the scheme for enhanced efficiency; and deepening the impact of NYSC on rural development through the Community Development Service.

Though reasons for his removal is still sketchy, sources at both the scheme and the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, hinged it on gross incompetence.

Speaking to Daily Sun, a source at NYSC described the sack as the best thing to happen to NYSC, lamenting that his headship of the scheme holds the worst recorded ever.

“How will you justify a situation where a whole DG will sit down on the bare floor inside the elevator with his uniform. He would move around the office complex on slippers. The most painful of all was what has become a habit of sleeping inside the Mosque with his uniform.

He reduced the scheme to mockery stuff and helplessly watched it to continue go down on free fall. It was an confirmation the position is apparently bigger than him. He is not just competent enough to head the scheme,” our source revealed.

Meanwhile, the removed NYSC DG has been asked to hand over to the most senior civil servant in the organisation, who is to act as DG in the interim pending the appointment of an substantive DG.