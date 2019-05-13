Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A group, Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has given reasons why President Muhammadu Buhari might not be able to intervene in the plan by the Kano State government to whittle down the powers of the Emir of Kano by creating four new emirates.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Niyi Akinsiju, and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, BMO said it was cheap political blackmail for anyone to say or insinuate that President Buhari had fore-knowledge of the plan.

BMO further noted that it was equally immoral and unfair for any political party, group or individual to infer that Mr President should have intervened in the matter, which is purely a state affair.

“Insinuations that President Buhari should have intervened in the matter are misplaced, unfair and misdirected as he has no constitutional power to intervene in the process because it is purely a state matter.

“It is an internal affair that concerns the government of Kano State and neither the Federal government nor the president has any power over it. The PDP has consistently and immorally tried to drag the president into matters that concern the states only.

“They should know that it is not permissible for him to go beyond his constitutional powers and get involved in matters over which he has no legal right to play any role,” the group said.