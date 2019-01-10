Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate aspiring to the House of Representatives, to represent Osogbo/Olorunda/Orolu/Irepodun Federal constituency of Osun State, Mr. Oluwabukola Oyewo has given reasons why President Muhammadu Buhari deserves a second term in office.

According to him, the president’s achievements in the last three and half years would give him an edge over other presidential candidates.

The next presidential election is just here, do you think President Muhammadu Buhari deserves a second term in office?

Honestly, President Muhammadu Buhari has really tried. Immediately he took over from the former president, Goodluck Jonathan in 2015, his first area of focus is on how to retrieve almost a trillion naira that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration stole thereby putting the country into serious economic hardship. But, today President Buhari has succeeded in retrieving about five hundred billion naira through the anti-graft agencies while some of these thieves have also been arrested, prosecuted and jailed to serve as deterrent to others.

In the area of security, kudos should be given to Buhari because on his assumption of office in 2015, the security situation he met was very poor with the money meant for the procurement of firearms to fight Boko Haram insurgency, diverted to personal pockets of some politicians, apart from retrieving the stolen money from the politicians, President Buhari also tried his best to make sure that nearly all the Chibok school girls that were abducted by Boko Haram during Jonathan regime were released.

President Buhari also created employment opportunity for the youths and unemployed graduates through recruitment into the Nigeria Police force, federal government parastatals, ministries, customs, immigration, Nigeria security and civil Defence Corps among others. He introduced N-Power programme where youths were employed and paid N30,000 per month and train on various vocational programmes so that they can be self employed and as well become employers of labour.