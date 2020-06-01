Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said President Muhamamdu Buhari could not address Nigerians on the fifth anniversary of his administration because he had “rightly adjudged it a failure.”

The PDP, in a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, said the president apparently saw reasons to avoid making false performance claims, which contradicts the reality in the country.

It said the situation allegedly accounted for Presidency’s decision to realise a 62-page performance literature, rather than allow President Buhari to Nigerians directly.

“Of course, President Buhari probably did not want to face Nigerians with an empty scorecard and bagful of excuses for ruining our once robust economy; for failing to secure our nation, for failing to curb endemic corruption in his administration and for mortgaging the future of our nation with huge foreign loans.

“Indeed, Mr. President must have been weighed down by his failure, in this fiscal year, to harness our resources to provide even half of the 2020 budget formulated by his administration, for which the APC is ready to pawn the future of our nation to foreign creditors.”