Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Presidency source has given reasons why President Muhammadu Buhari did not deliver a speech at Wednesday’s inauguration.

The source said the President will deliver his speech at the forthcoming Democracy Day on June 12.

Recall that the Federal government had shifted major events for the president’s inauguration to June 12.

Buhari, 76, was sworn in for a second term at the Eagle Square, Abuja alongside Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

The oath of office was administered on them by the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad.

The source who spoke anonymously, said the president’s inaugural speech was not meant for the swearing in.