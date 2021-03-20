The Federal government Thursday said President Muhammadu Buhari has not given national honours since he came into office because of his belief that productivity should be the yardstick for national recognition.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige said this while inaugurating the National Productivity Order of Merit Award Committee (NPOMAC) in his office.

“The President does not append the title GCFR (Grand Commander of the Federal Republic) when he writes his name, not that he does not own it, but because he believes there is a more superior award now, which is the one coming from National Productivity Order of Merit,” Ngige said.

According to him, “the reconstitution of the committee and inauguration of the members, demonstrate Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring that the issue of productivity and its enhancement in Nigeria is taken as a very serious business.”

He said that the committee has the responsibility of selecting and recommending individuals and organisations for conferment of the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) by the President.