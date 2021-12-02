From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has charged the media to exert pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the amended Electoral Act.

He said it was important the media should enlighten Nigerians to know why there should be electronic transmission of election result in order to save the nation’s democracy.

Governor Wike stated this in his remark after he was conferred with the “Gold Prize for Exceptional Leadership,” by the ThisNigeria Media Newspaper in Abuja, yesterday.

He said considering the importance of the Electoral Act amendment to the survival of the nation’s democracy, the media ought to deem it a priority to exert pressure on the president to sign the Amended Act.

Wike said, as watchdog of the society, the Nigerian media should enlighten Nigerians on the benefits of both direct and indirect primaries.

“Who are those to benefit more if the direct primary is conducted? Who are those to benefit more if it is indirect primary? So, it is important that Nigerians should know why there should be electronic transmission of result in order to save our democracy,” he said.

The governor said the only way those in position of authority can become accountable to the people, is when electoral process is free and fair.

He maintained any electoral system that permits security agencies to be used to rig election, and for Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials to be manipulated, will not yield accountable governance.

Governor Wike commended INEC for the successful conduct of the just concluded Anambra State governorship election.

“Now, they have performed well in Anambra State, everybody is praising them. But when they did not perform well in Rivers State, should we praise them? We cannot. When a general in the Army will convert a whole division to INEC office, will you be happy?”

Governor Wike urged Nigerians to always de-emphasize their ethnic and religious affiliation in order for the country to achieve the desired national cohesion.

He said: “There is the need for all of us to still believe this country must be united. But, if we want to move forward, we must drop the issue of where you come from. We must drop the issue of where you worship. Overemphasis of these things cause a lot of disintegration and which is not the best for us.”

