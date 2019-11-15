Former British and Commonwealth light heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), to exercise patience with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The vice president has been in the eye of the storm lately with some people believing that he’s being sidelined in matters of the state. “In life, when you choose an assistant, some of his actions that you don’t like, you still have to tolerate,” Oboh said.

The former boxer, who also won the British boxing title in the UK, pointed out that Osinbajo was not a politician before he was chosen to be Buhari’s running mate in 2015. “For the fact that Osinbajo joined Buhari’s team, people knew he influenced Buhari’s victory, maybe because of the kind of grace he possesses being a pastor from one of the biggest churches in Nigeria, the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

“Osinbajo of today is not the same Osinbajo that started the race with Buhari. Osinbajo is more experienced now when it comes to Nigerian politics. Believe it or not, Buhari and Osinbajo are the best that can rule Nigeria for now. I strongly believe God has chosen them to work together for the betterment of Nigeria. One thing we should know, Nigeria is one of the most difficult countries in the world to rule. Therefore, Buhari and Osinbajo should keep the peace going because they both have come a long way,” Oboh stated.