From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Usman Alkali Baba, as acting Inspector General of Police with immediate effect.

Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, disclosed this to State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday.

Buhari had on February 4 extended the tenure of Adamu for three months. Adamu, however, spent two months and three days of the extended period.

Asked why the president did not allow the Adamu to last the three months of his extension, the minister replied: “The president is aware of this and you cannot take away that responsibility from him; he’s the one who is in charge of appointing or extending tenures.

“He has now decided to appoint a new person. So, please, allow him that responsibility and we cannot do anything about it.”

Dingyadi explained that the appointment of the acting IG followed a thorough check of a shortlist of suitably qualified police officers from the rank of DIGs and AIGs.

He said all the shortlisted candidates were police officers, eligible for appointment as I-G, in line with Section 7, Sub-section 2 of the Nigeria Police Act (2020).

“The tenure of the I-G Mohammed Adamu, which ended on February 1, 2021, was extended by theP president to enable a detailed process of appointing a new IG, in line with Section 15 (A) of the 1999 Constitution.

“After a thorough check of a shortlist of suitably qualified police officers from the rank of DIGs and AIGs, who are eligible police officers, eligible for appointment as I-G, in line with Section 7, Sub-section 2 of the Nigeria Police Act (2020).And having regards to seniority, professionalism, record of service and competence, the president has approved the appointment of an acting I-G, in the person of Usman Alkali Baba, with immediate effect.

“These changes are in line with the determination of the president to rejig the security architecture and to ensure that the security challenges bedeviling the nation are brought to an end.

“The president has, therefore, charged the new appointee to rise to the challenge to ensure policing reform policy of this administration are fully prioritised and implemented to enable the police to perform most effectively for the peace and security of lives and property of all Nigerians,” he said.

Born in 1963, the new police boss has a Masters in Public Administration from University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), Borno State and BA (ED) Political Science from Bayero University (BUK), Kano State. He joined the force in March 1988.

The Geidam, Yobe-born police officer, had held several strategic positions in the Nigeria Police.

He had served as the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone-5, Benin, Zone-4 Makurdi and Zone-7, Abuja.

He had served as the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory and Delta.

Baba was promoted to the rank of DIG in December 2020 and was in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID).

He holds a masters degree in Public Administration and a B.A (Ed.) degree in Political Science. A fellow of the National Defence College and a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Baba attended several professional courses/workshops.

He had also served as the Acting DIG in charge of the Force Finance and Administration as well as the Force Secretary.