Few reasons emerged Monday why President Muhammadu Buhari had seemingly abruptly terminated the appointment of Dr Bichi Baffa, who had served as Executive Secretary of theTertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

The president, who had approved the appointment of Baffa as TETFund boss on August 2, 2016, has less than 3 years in the role replaced Baffa with his mmediate predecessor, Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro.

One finding as to the cause of the termination involved Baffa’s relationship with Minister of Education Malam Adamu Adamu, under whom he served before his appointment to head the TETFund.

His disengagement might also have to do with his open involvement in Kano politics, which suggested an interest in running for state governor.

Anither allegation is that Baffa had divided loyalties, supposedly disregarding inputs of stakeholders in the official activities of the fund, particularly in the recent disbursement of 2018 intervention fund.

A source told our correspondent that Baffa single-handedly took a decision on the 2018 tertiary institutions intervention fund, as against the previous practice of the proposal passing through TETFund board of trustees, Minister of Education, before berthing at the president’s table for final approval.

Neither the spokesman of the TETFund, Benn Ebikwo, nor the Deputy Director, Information, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, could confirm these allegations.

However, Ben Goong, confirmed in a statement that Baffa had been replaced with Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro as TETFund Executive Secretary.

The statement further indicated that his reinstatement was with immediate effect, with the same terms and conditions during his previous appointment and as stipulated in the TETFund staff conditions of service.