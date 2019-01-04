President Buhari most serious challenge in his re-election bid has been the economy and it is not because he has not done much or even well

Charles Onunaiju

By the groundswell of popular support and grand expectations that swept President Muhammadu Buhari to power in 2015, his performance in office is mediocre even as his governance style has been timid. But to assess President Buhari’s performance in the nearly past four years of his tenure without taking into account the depth of abyss, he had to struggle to climb out would be grossly unfair.

Those who dispute the mileage he has reached in tackling security challenges and even mock his claim of not only technically subduing the terrorist Boko Haram but putting the bandits in disarray, yet go to the church, mosque, motor parks, even shopping malls without worrying about the next blasts are living in denials of the reality of our recent past. Today especially, in the federal capital territory of Abuja and the Northern and north-central regions, it is now taken for granted to stay in long traffic jams and worry only about when to get home and not whether one would get home at all. Just about four years ago, to stay in any queue at all, whether in a traffic or at ATM (Automated teller Machine) is almost a suicidal act but not anymore.

In the hey days of the Boko Haram dastardly romps, police headquarters, Army barracks, Secret Service headquarters were fair games let alone, such soft targets as churches, mosques, shopping malls, media houses and other places where the dare-devil mass-murderers can perpetrate their heinous acts with maximum damage. If today, the terrorist group mostly confront the military and other armed security forces and whether they overwhelm them or were overwhelmed, is as improvement, to the previous situation, when they roam free among civilians, perpetrating mass murders and leaving in their wake, highly traumatized civilian populations.

President Buhari security architecture still reeks of serious intelligence deficit which leaves the, terrorist group with significant supplies that fuels some of their daring confrontations with the military and other security forces and while it remain a major worry that the highest echelon of the terrorist leadership has not been infiltrated despite the capture of its high-value operatives, it is beyond argument that the terror group has lost key essentials of a thriving terrorist organization – surprise, speed and secured base. The days of driving in a long convoy Hilux trucks as they did in Buni Yadi, where they slaughtered school boys, warned the girls to stay off schools and returned to base without challenge is certainly gone for good.