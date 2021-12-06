From Adetutu Folasade-Koyi, Abuja

Honourable Sam Onuigbo is a patient man. In fact, his patience and resilience in the face of adversity can be likened to that of a biblical character who waited on God to restore him after passing through tribulations.

Onuigbo’s persistence in ensuring Nigeria is not left behind on the Climate Change train was tested for more than 12 years, across three presidents; yet, he refused to give up.

The two-term All Progressives Congress member, representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North and South Federal constituency, Abia State, researched on the subject matter, felt convinced that that was what Nigeria needed, then lobbied and pushed and waited.

Curiously, the Climate Change Bill was actually passed by the Eighth National Assembly but the president did not assent to it.

And, when all hope seemed lost, his persistence paid off when the bill was read for the first time on October 9, 2019.

Having done his homework and convinced stakeholders, at the highest level, including his own colleagues in the House of Representatives’ chamber, on why Nigeria should get on the Climate Change train, on July 8, 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Climate Change Bill into law. It was a defining moment for him and for Nigeria.

But, it’s a bill like no other. For the first time since the State House has been issuing statements informing Nigerians of a new law signed by the president, the name of the sponsor was actually included!

Onuigbo could afford to allow his cheeks crease into a smile when he met with media executives in Abuja, recently, to explain the fine details of the new legislation and why the National Council on Climate Change has the president and his deputy as chairman and vice chairman, respectively, including 11 federal ministries, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the National Security Adviser, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, the private sector, women, youths and persons with disabilities, among others, as members.

First, he explained opposition to the bill and why it took so long before it could legislative scrutiny; after a buy-in from critical stakeholders and why state and federal actors were integral to its implementation.

“This Climate Change Act had several setbacks, from the Sixth , Seventh to the Eighth assemblies… When people do not understand something that is about to be introduced, they tend to run with some ideas that are not predicated on facts; they are likely to make a lot of mistakes. They could even be taking wrong decisions and be insisting that it is right.

“The reason for making the composition all-embracing was deliberate. Implementation of the policies, putting them into effect, are done at the state level. That is why the chairman of governors will be part of the Council, as well as ALGON.

“Coastal erosion is not being discussed (in Nigeria) because it is not causing a Tsunami; nobody notices its debilitating effect…

“The journey was tough. Vested interests fought back but I thank the President for signing the bill and making it an Act of the National Assembly. I must also mention that the Attorney General of the Federation also provided legal support. Aside the PIA, the next bill the president has assented to, is the Climate Change Bill. For the first time in this dispensation, the Presidency named the sponsor of the bill in a statement announcing assent of the legislation. That was a first!”

Onuigbo also explained that the NSA was included in the Council was because of the security implication across the Federation.

“The Sahara Desert has shrunk considerably. People move where there’s water and there would be clashes with the host communities.

“There’s also the Sahel challenge. Most governments didn’t envisage that. The Sahel is going dry and there’s nowhere to farm and these people are pushing down South…”

The Climate Change Act is expected to ensure the development and implementation of the national climate change action plan, develop a national carbon budget with the ultimate aim of attaining net zero emission between 2050-2070; as well as set up yearly and five-yearly carbon reduction targets for private and public entities.

The Act also makes provision for a Climate Change Fund which would be appropriated by the National Assembly and would also be funded through subventions, grants, donations, fees and charges for services rendered or publications made.

For the Carbon budget, the Ministry of Environment and National Planning have been mandated to consult together and set parameters on carbon budget for Nigeria, in order to keep average increases in global temperature within two degrees centigrade and pursue efforts to limit the temperature increases to 1.5 degree centigrade above pre-industrial levels.

Even after Onuigbo knew that “some faceless people”tried to stop the bill, he persevered.

So, what changed in the Ninth Assembly? He replied: “In the Ninth Assembly, we decided to move the thing to a higher level of policy-making, coordination, implementation and monitoring, by creating National Council on climate change. The only bureaucratic thing about it is that we must have people to enforce it. That is why we structured it in such a way as to have Mr. President – given the serious nature of climate change – as the head. It is not something to leave in the hands of people without absolute authority. That is why we formed the bill, and the council to be headed by the president and his vice. All other ministers, including the minister of environment, are members of this council.”

