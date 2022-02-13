From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A northern group, Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA), on Saturday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sustain the current security and surveillance of pipelines in the Niger Delta in the interest of the national economy.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Specifically, the group wants Mr President to sustain the Ocean Marine Solutions Limited contract since it has been able to significantly address the issues of vandalism, illegal bunkering and oil theft unlike the situation before it took over the security and surveillance of pipelines shortly after the 2015 election.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Addressing a press conference at Arewa House, Kawo, Kaduna on Saturday, the spokesman for the group, Aliyu, Sanni Mohammed, noted that since the company took over the job of pipeline surveillance and security in the Niger Delta a few years ago, there had been a remarkable shift from the old order.

“After a thorough review of the activities of Ocean Marine Solutions Limited since they took charge of the pipeline and surveillance security jobs in some parts of the Niger Delta under the President Buhari led-Federal Government, we of the Arewa Youth Assembly have deemed it fit to solidarise with our brothers from that important region to pass a vote of competence and confidence on the management team of the company.”