Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has blamed the absence of Federal Government at the sixth anniversary of the abduction of Chibok school girls on coronavirus (COVID-19).

He said the ongoing restriction of movements to flatten the curve of the disease prevented the delegation to be at the event.

The president gave the explanation in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu in Abuja, where he sent his good wishes to the people of Chibok, Borno State, as they hold prayers and thanksgiving services to mark the sixth anniversary of the kidnapping of their daughters by Boko Haram terrorist group.

Buhari, however, assured the people of Chibok that he is still mindful of their welfare and their concerns, especially regarding our daughters who are still missing.

Buhari said: “The issue of the Chibok girls is not a forgotten issue. We cannot go to sleep over this matter. We are optimistic that ongoing efforts will yield something positive.

“Unfortunately, an ongoing crisis within the Boko Haram leadership, which has led to factions and breakaway groups, brought a number of unforeseen challenges to the process of negotiating with the militants for the young women’s release.”