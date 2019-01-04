Tests conducted in the US and Europe have found a disproportionate number of cancer cases in housing built where large amounts of industrial waste are buried

Maduka Nweke

Majority of Nigerians see every empty land as asset meant for development several others go as far as recreating a landfill and putting up home on top. These kinds of people fail to know that any land space that is not stick cannot hold building foundation. Because the land is not only porous but also filled with debris that are capable of decomposing some day and eroding the foundation, it is not for building but rather for agricultural cultivation.

Most people also do not do soil or construction impact assessment and because they have some cash in the pocket, they feel they are capable of mitigating whatever challenges therefrom. At the long run, after purchase has been consummated, the buyer begins to notice certain things that injurious to his health. By this time, it becomes very hard to withdraw from the transactions. You will also need to do a lot of mitigating, lots of fumigating and all that to stave stench, and even dilute some explosives. It is very advisable to assess the environment upon which you want to build your house so that you don’t indulge in white elephant project at the long run.

Once the environmental impact study is complete, the permits are granted and the money has been raised, construction begins. First, access roads to the landfill site must be built if they do not already exist. These roads will be used by construction equipment, sanitation services and the general public. After roads have been built, then the landfill can be excavated. In the North Wake County Landfill, the landfill began 10 feet below the road surface. In Nigeria precisely in Lagos State, people preferably buy finished buildings without digging into the archives to get little history about the environment.

Once a building is seen to be esthetically pleasing to the eye, money mongers do not have any reservations only to acquire it. All the recovered landfills in Lagos State of Nigeria are already built 70 percent and only they rich buys into that. This is because the government that converted the environment have put up the kind of structure that will be mouth watering for the bourgeoisie to skip. It is therefore not a bad idea buying into a house that was built on a former dump but the buyer should take into consideration when looking at these types of houses. An expert in the built environment posits that it is not a bad idea, however, it all depends on what was dumped there, how well it was sealed, or “capped,” and how long ago it was a landfill site. Obviously, a developer has to do significant remediation to rework a dump site into residential land these days and have it declared safe by the city and/or the Environmental Protection Agency. But how much remediation is enough? That’s a matter of debate.