Across Nigeria, there is hardly a week that passes without a report of a building collapse. Lives are lot, several persons get injured and property worth millions of naira is destroyed.

And to curb this, professional bodies associated with the building industry in Nigeria, as well as the government, have been urged to collaborate and eliminate quackery in the sector.

Recently, at the inauguration of the Ikorodu branch of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) , Lagos State chapter, some members of the body re-echoed the issues surrounding building collapse and recommended the way forward.

Many of these practitioners identified quackery and usage of substandard building materials as major causes of building collapse. They called for a synergy between government and professionals in the building industry in order to abate the rampant disasters.

In his welcome address, Chairman of NIA branch, Mr. Victor Uchenna Achime said the inauguration of the branch was a result of the dogged efforts of architects in Ikorodu and the state chapter to see that the benefits of architecture and professional input of architects got to all nooks and crannies of the state.

He said curbing the menace of building collapse and other hazards that happen when trained professionals were not allowed to play their roles were part of what inspired the formation of the branch.

His words: “The practice was established by ARCON Decree No. 10 of 1969, further amended by Decree No. 43 of 1990. It is therefore punishable by law to practice architecture without being a registered architect in Nigeria.

“You are all aware of the incident of building collapse that happened on November 1, on Lagos Island where innocent lives were lost. We will address building collapse issues, making sure that competent professionals play their trained roles. We will address slum development, squalor and others sub-human developments going on in our environment as a result of the absence of professionals. We wish to educate the public on who we are and what we are trained to do.”

Vice chairman of the group, Gbolahun Kukoyi, said there was need for architects, structural engineers, civil engineers and other professionals in the industry to come together and work hand in hand to abate the problem of building collapse.

He stated that from the beginning of any project, which starts from the planning stage to execution, all the professionals must have inputs and must check from time to time to ensure that all the rules and regulations were strictly adhered to.

He insisted that the government could not do it alone without the support of the professionals in the field

He recalled that Ikorodu was the birthplace of the first Nigerian to qualify as an architect, Chief Michael Onafowokan, noting that the new branch in the community would work with the appropriate authorities to enhance the general landscape of the town.

Kukoyi said quackery must be checkmated, adding that the NIA in Ikorodu would make sure that rules and regulations guiding the construction of buildings were strictly adhered to.

Mr. Shamsideen Allison, an architect and former Commissioner for Works and Transport in the state, was one of the guest speakers at the occasion. He also stressed the need for all the professionals in the building industry to work together in order to checkmate the menace of building collapse.

Allison, who spoke on the topic: ‘Changing roles of architectural practice in a depressed economy,’ advised professionals across the country to use their potential to turn around the country’s economy for good. He said with the current state of the economy, professional needed to collaborate to succeed in their various fields.

He also listed the many benefits that a Fourth Mainland Bridge would bring to Ikorodu community.

“Architects and their professional colleagues must come out of their shells and work in partnership with other interested parties in formulating strategies for ‘contractor finance’ and ‘Joint Ventures Developments’ on the projects that will be created from government programmes and development policies”, Allison said.

He said the incessant collapse of buildings could be traced to many factors, like foundation failure, use of substandard materials and non-adherence to rules and regulations guiding building construction, among others.

To avoid disasters, he cautioned landlords against engaging quacks to handle their projects.

Another guest speaker, Mr. Kayode Anibaba also a former Commissioner for Environment and Physical Planning, spoke on the topic: ‘Urbanization pressure on Ikorodu emerging city: The’ architects’ response.’ He said a collaboration among the professionals was necessary, even as he charged NIA members to rise up to their professional calling.

One of the patrons of the body, Mr. Taiwo Kara, whose lecture was entitled ‘Physical Development of Ikorodu Town; past, present and future,’ assured that the association would help Ikorodu division achieve better physical development.

He urged government at all levels to enforce building regulations, noting that qualified professionals associated with building industry should be engaged to properly control building developments and enforce planning laws.

A former chairman, NIA Lagos chapter, Abimbola Ajayi said buildings would continue to collapse until the laws guiding the building industry were well implemented and strictly followed.

“If there are sanctions for every action or inaction regarding building collapse, it will checkmate the menace. Right now, there are no sanctions in place. Buildings will continue to collapse until we are ready to do the right things. There must be sanctions for every stakeholder. Stakeholders should be held responsible for their action to deter people from doing the wrong things,” she said.

NIA Second Vice President, Mr. Enyi Ben-Eboh said buildings, like humans, have a lifespan, noting that buildings go through same life circles like human beings. He said everything has an expiry date, adding if a building is not properly maintained, it cannot enjoy the life span expected of it.

He identified three causes of building collapse, including defective material, defective workmanship and the act of God.

Ben-Eboh explained that defective material (substandard building material) and defective workmanship (quack labour) were major causes of building collapse in the country. He urged Nigerians to be wary of the two.

The association’s Third Vice President, Mrs Adeniyi Mobolaji advocated the use of qualified personnel in building construction. She also charged members of the association on the need to collaborate with other professionals in actualizing their dreams,

She called on the NIA members in Ikorodu to rise up to their professional calling in order to contribute their quota to the development of the area, noting that they must not give room to quacks to be operating freely.

The occasion was also used to confer a posthumous award on late Chief Onafowokan, the first Nigerian to qualify as an architect, for his contribution to the development of the profession.

Other executive members of the NIA, Ikorodu branch are Abiola Onibon-Oje (Secretary), Olusola Amusan (Financial Secretary), Dele Onafowokan (public relations officer), Ayodeji Babarinde (Treasurer) and Olutayo Oladipupo (Branch Liaison Officer).