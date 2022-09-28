From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Leader of Enugu State House of Assembly, Dr. Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, has called on African businessmen and women, particularly Nigerians, to get actively involved in partisan politics.

He said it would afford them enormous opportunities of reaching out to so many more needy persons in the society than they are doing with their private enterprises.

Ezeugwu noted that government policies go a long way in shaping businesses and the affairs of the masses.

The lawmaker stated this in his remarks at the12th edition of the African Achievers Awards, held at the Queen’s Gate London, United Kingdom.

At the event were notables including the former President of Mauritius, Ameenah Gurib-Fakim who has been Managing Director of CIDP, Pro Vice Chancellor at the University of Mauritius and served as the 6th President and the First Female President of the Republic of Mauritius until 2018.

The former President who gave the keynote speech has authored many books and articles in the field of sustainable development goals.

Previous honourees include the late Bishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa, Bill & Melinder Gates Foundation, United States of America, among other notable world individuals and corporate personalities.

Ezeugwu, the founder of Ikechukwu Ezeugwu Foundation was one of the honourees at the 11th Edition of the African Achievers Awards at the Kensington Palace, London in 2021. He was honoured as the Humanitarian Person of the year, West Africa, 2021 for his interest in empowering lives through education among other Humanitarian gestures.

Ezeugwu was invited to give a talk about his Foundation at the 12th edition with world audience as a way of encouraging others to sow seeds as little as the mustard which could germinate and bear fruits with quantum returns.

In his lecture, Ezeugwu stated that his foundation started the scholarship programme in 2013, after winning election to represent Udenu state Constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly in 2011, noting that it was his own way of giving back to the society.

“I believe in human capital development as against handing out cash and engaging in mere stomach infrastructure . As at today the Ikechukwu Ezeugwu Foundation has produced 21 graduates out of which one of them, a medical doctor has been given scholarship for his residency in the United States of America by the KAPLAN Medicals.

“I urge the audience here to shy away from being passive about politics in their immediate environment and communities. To change the narrative in Africa, people in the corporate world should leave their comfort zones and venture into partisan politics in order to bring to bear in politics the accountability associated in corporate leadership.

“This is the only way to change the narrative and raise the bar. No other continent will do it for us in Africa. We have to do it for ourselves especially now that the world is in a turmoil,” said Ezeugwu.

Director General of the African Achievers Awards, Dr. Rex Ibinabore said the event was an opportunity to identify and encourage both individuals and corporate bodies all over the world who impact positively on humanity in different ways.