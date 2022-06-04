Vice-president, World Evangelism Bible Church Inc (WEBIC), Prophet Ezekiel Amusan (JP), has admonished Christians to imbibe the spirit of praising God.

“Oftentimes we highlight praying, though we haven’t thanked the Almighty enough, for instance, for the air we breathe freely at no cost to us,” the cleric noted in Lagos.

Speaking as Guest Speaker at a thanksgiving service to celebrate the 15th anniversary of WEBIC Alapere Branch, Prophet Amusan, who spoke on the topic, ‘The potent power of praise,’ noted that “when your praise goes up, your blessings come down.”

Quoting 1st Thessalonians 5:18 which urges Christians to give thanks “in everything,” Amusan cited the example of ten lepers who were healed by Jesus out of which only one returned to appreciate his deliverance. “His healing was complete,” Amusan said.

Other highlights of the service was a session devoted to children in celebration of the Children Day which had earlier taken place on May 27th. The kids rendered beautiful songs in reference to God, even as the choir thrilled the audience.

There were lots to eat and drink, even as the congregation later cut a cake to round off the service.

