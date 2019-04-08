Magnus Eze, Enugu

It is now known why the failing health of former Super Eagles’ coach and Rangers International Fc of Enugu ace ex-skipper, Christian Chukwu, has not been public knowledge until recently.

The management of Rangers on Monday, cleared the air on the alleged abandonment of the ex-captain of the national team, revealing that his family did not want his health challenge to be a public one.

The General Manager of the Flying Antelopes, Davidson Owumi, described talks of abandonment of the national icon as completely baseless as both the club and the Enugu State government were doing all that was needed to help the coach back on his feet.

“We did not want to make the efforts of Enugu State government and Rangers in this case public, because his family never wanted his condition a public affair,” Owumi said.

He confirmed that Chukwu is actually suffering from a life-threatening case but disclosed that he had undergone some serious treatment and is presently recuperating in an undisclosed hotel in Enugu.

“Rangers management and the state government under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi have been up and doing since Coach Chukwu was faced with this health challenge.

“We at Rangers made the initial deposit for his admission for medical attention at Nike Clinic, GRA, Enugu and after informing the state government of his condition, the sum of N1.500n was made available to his family for treatment which has been carried out and he is right now in a hotel recovering from the treatment,” he stated.

Owumi further said that the club made the initial N200,000 deposit for his admission at the private health facility stressing, “Christian Chukwu is a legend and our governor holds him in high esteem and takes whatever concerns him with high regard. So, it beats me hollow for some media channels to start peddling stories that he was abandoned. It is not true.

“Our legend, Chukwu, has been assessed by medical personnel at the hospital and is gradually getting over the health challenge.”