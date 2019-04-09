Magnus Eze, Enugu
Facts have emerged on why the failing health condition of former Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu was not public knowledge until recently.
The management of Rangers International F.C, Monday, cleared the air on the alleged abandonment of the ex-captain of the national team, revealing that his family did not want his case to be a public issue.
General Manager of the ‘Flying Antelopes’, Davidson Owumi, described talks of abandonment of the national icon as completely baseless as both the club and the Enugu state Government were doing all that was needed to help the coach back to his feat.
“We did not want to make the efforts of Enugu state government and Rangers in this case public, because his family never wanted his condition a public affair,” Owumi said.
He confirmed that Chukwu is actually suffering from live threatening case but disclosed that he had undergone some serious treatment and presently recuperating in an undisclosed hotel in Enugu.
Rangers management and he state government under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi have been up and doing since Coach Christian Chukwu was met with this health challenge. We, Rangers made the initial deposit for his admission for medical attention at Nike Clinic, GRA, Enugu and after informing the state government of his condition, the sum of One million, five hundred thousand naira only was made available to his family for treatment which has been carried out and he is right now in a hotel recovering from the treatment carried out on him”, he stated.
Owumi further said that the club made the initial two hundred thousand naira deposit for his admission and commencement of treatment at the private health facility stressing, “Christian Chukwu is a legend and our governor holds him in high esteem and takes whatever concerns him with high regard. So, it beats me hollow for some media channels to start peddling stories that he was abandoned. It is not true. Our legend, Chukwu has been assessed by medical personnel at the hospital and is gradually getting over the health challenge.
