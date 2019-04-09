Rangers management and he state government under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi have been up and doing since Coach Christian Chukwu was met with this health challenge. We, Rangers made the initial deposit for his admission for medical attention at Nike Clinic, GRA, Enugu and after informing the state government of his condition, the sum of One million, five hundred thousand naira only was made available to his family for treatment which has been carried out and he is right now in a hotel recovering from the treatment carried out on him”, he stated.

Owumi further said that the club made the initial two hundred thousand naira deposit for his admission and commencement of treatment at the private health facility stressing, “Christian Chukwu is a legend and our governor holds him in high esteem and takes whatever concerns him with high regard. So, it beats me hollow for some media channels to start peddling stories that he was abandoned. It is not true. Our legend, Chukwu has been assessed by medical personnel at the hospital and is gradually getting over the health challenge.