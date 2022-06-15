Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume, has noted that the civil service is shambolic because of the dearth of honesty, integrity, tact, loyalty, discipline, transparency, accountability, and punctuality.

Akume, who gave the reasons yesterday in Abuja during the 2022 Civil Service Day, called on civil servants to play their part by being committed to their responsibilities by embracing integrity, and accountability.

He said: “To get back on track and ensure the attainment of the world class civil service of our dreams, you must first go back to the drawing board and embrace the core values of the Federal Civil Service which includes honesty, integrity, tact, loyalty, discipline, transparency, accountability, punctuality among others in the discharge of your responsibility.

“At this auspicious day like this, it has become necessary to remind you of Government’s efforts, commitments and vision of transforming the current civil service to a world class service for accelerated national development.

“This can only be attained through your attitudinal change to service delivery and ensuring services are delivered efficiently and effectively at all times,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Ibiene Roberts, identified inadequacy of manpower, office accommodation and inconclusive conduct of standard operating systems as some of the snags besetting the civil service.

Ibiene also complained of the non-establishment of some core service department and units such as planning, research and statistics, general services, reforms coordination, and public, private partnership unit in some ministries.