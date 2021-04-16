From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has listed myriad of issues, including the practice in the past whereby the civil service was seen as a welfare institution, recruiting all manner of people to mitigate unemployment crisis as being responsible for failure of government reforms.

It, therefore, stressed the need to put a strict system in place to attract and bring the best personnel into the civil service.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoS), Folasade Yemi-Esan, who described such practice as unwholesome, said this while delivering a virtual lecture on Public Service Reforms Programme Implementation in Nigeria to participants of Senior Executive Course No.43 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru Jos, yesterday.

In a statement by Director (Press and Public Relations), AbdulGaniyu Aminu, the HoS is quoted as saying the objective of public service reforms is to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of the service to promote economic and social development.

While saying Nigeria has, since independence in 1960, been carrying out various reforms to achieve national development, she said any reform worth implementing should first be subjected to purpose wide-consultation, commitment and sustainability.