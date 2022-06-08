Okeke Chibuikem Sinclair, CEO of Clairhub, a dominant cryptocurrency company in Nigeria, has revealed why its client base is increasing.

In spite of the prevalent, widespread and inglorious damaging reputations of so many companies in Nigeria, Clairhub is one of the few upholding integrity, as well as promoting and protecting the interest of its huge clientele.

“At Clairhub, we have established our name as a trusted and reliable crypto trader, that is why our customer base is growing by the day”, Clairhub CEO, Okeke Sinclair, stated.

“We don’t just buy or sell crypto for customers, Clairhub also helps manage customers’ digital assets and we organise cryptocurrency trading training for them as well’ said the founder of Clairhub.

To fully optimise clients’ experience, the cryptocurrency company recently introduced the Non-Fungible Token (NFT), to its services. The NFT is a financial security consisting of digital data stored in a blockchain, a form of distributed ledger. The ownership of an NFT is recorded in the blockchain, and can be transferred by the owner, allowing NFTs to be sold and traded.

Also, Clairhub has, in the bid to widen its range of services, adopted GameFi, which refers to play-to-earn blockchain games that offer economic incentives to players. Typically, players can earn cryptocurrency and NFT rewards by completing tasks, battling other players, and progressing through the different game levels.

Unlike traditional video games, most blockchain games let players transfer the gaming items out of the game’s virtual world. This allows players to trade their items on NFT marketplaces and their crypto earnings on crypto exchanges.

Speaking recently on the outlook of the company for 2022, Okeke Sinclair said Clairhub will look to spread to the West African sub-region and dominate the environment as the main digital exchange platform.

“Focus on creating a relationship as well as expanding our community with People who are not familiar with crypto. Generally sending money and buying crypto to facilitate money transfers around the globe.

“Expanding and being a notable exchange platform in different west African countries like Ghana etc”, said the founder of Clairhub

