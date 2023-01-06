From Adanna Nnamami, Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi has given insight into why the collection of the, Permanent Voters Cards, PVC and voting in the forth coming elections on February 25, 2023 is critical to Nigeria and Nigerians.

In a special broadcast he made via the social media, on Thursday, Obi said every Nigerian youths and elders alike must endeavor to collect their PVC because without it what the youths and many other concerned persons are desiring for Nigeria this year may not be realizable.

According to Obi, PVC must be collected because it’s only with it in our hands, that the process of taking back Nigeria and rebuilding it can be said to have begun.

“This is a critical and existential election for Nigeria and all of us must endeavor to vote and we can only vote if we have our PVC.

The LP flag bearer, one of the frontline candidates in the February 25, 2023 poll reminded Nigerians that the collection of the PVC ends On Sunday January 2023.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) had opened the collection of PVCs at ward level today Friday January 6, 2023 to end on 15, January 2023 after which the collection continues at the INEC offices at local Government levels until January 22, 2023.

Meanwhile the Labour Party Candidate continues to receive the support and positive rating of prominent Nigerians.

After the three revered elder statesmen, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and first Republic Minister of Information and the leader of the South South people Edwin K. Clark and the leader of the umbrella Yoruba Group, the Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, endorsed him, another foremost jurist and Founder and Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) has said that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP), Obi is the most qualified person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. The highly revered Northern Muslim Cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi had also held similar view.

According to Babalola, the only people opposed to Obi are those who participated in plunging the country into the state of underdevelopment it is at present.

“Unless you are part of the old system that has brought us to where we are, there is no way you will oppose a young man like Mr Peter Obi, an untainted, young, educated man with ideas from being the president of Nigeria,” he said

Babalola, who will mark 60 years of his call to Bar as a lawyer this year said he and Obi share a common passion in their love for quality education.

“We have a common ground, and that common ground is that he will give education a rightful place in his administration. Unlike all of you, I never had a conventional education, I never went to secondary school, or university but due to determination and courage I endured. I studied privately through correspondence and obtained my A Level by correspondence, passed the entrance into university by correspondence.

“But for education I would not be where I am today and that is why by the grace of God after a successful practice, I am what I am today. I will celebrate 60 years of my call to Bar this year and by the grace of god, peter obi will be there. He is the most qualified to lead this country”.