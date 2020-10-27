Magnus Eze, Enugu

Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Revd Calistus Onaga has accused the Federal Government of using contracts for highways in the South East for political patronage.

He also accused governments at all levels for being insensitive to the plight of Nigerians.

Onaga who spoke on the state of the nation in Enugu, accused some of the local contractors of destroying portions of roads they work on without doing the major jobs even when they had been paid.

He cited the Enugu-Onitsha highway that had lingered for about 20 years, Abakpa Junction to 9th Mile Corner section of the road and Awgu to Four Corners axis of the Enugu-Port Harcourt highway as instances.

Said Onaga: “They are doing it because it has become a system of exploiting and using money for such construction. Tomorrow they will say they have done the roads when they just destroyed and left it undone. It should not happen; whoever cannot repair the road immediately should not be given the contract. Please stop this issue of so-called settling of your stakeholders. This is what is killing this country. Go round the whole of South East, the same destruction is going on. They take money, mobilization fees and they stop and they say the government has not paid them. If you have not been paid why would you go in to do it?