Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has attributed the recent spike in the number of positive cases of the COVID-19 in the state to the expansion of testing capacity, which according to him was standing at 450 per day.

He also disclosed that the continued flouting of the measures put in place to flatten the curve of the spread by some residents of the state, has also contributed to the number of cases in the last one week.

Abiodun, who made these known on Friday night, while briefing journalists at his Oke-Mosan Office, on the activities of his administration to curb the spread of the pandemic in Ogun, expressed his worries that in spite of several warnings and the concerted efforts of security agencies, some residents still come out in the public without face masks or wear such in a manner that does not cover the mouth and nose.

He noted further: “Motorcycle and tricycle riders still carry more than the approved number of passengers of one and two respectively; and drivers of taxi cabs and commuter buses are also culpable in this flagrant violation of the extant guidelines. Our markets have also not fully compiled with physical distancing and other measures to ensure the markets do not become the COVID-19 transmission centres.”

The governor explained that the aggressive testing, especially in the communities with possible high prevalence of infection such as the border communities, has presented the government with the stark reality that community transmission was on the increase in both rural and urban communities in the state.