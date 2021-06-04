From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has explained the reason behind the delay in getting the supplementary budget ready for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines for Nigerians.

According to the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, government wants to get a clearer picture of the different prices of the available vaccines before submitting a budget.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, had, on March 30, after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, told State House Correspondents that the president was expected to sign the supplementary budget in order to provide funding of the COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria, as well as security, more resources to the security agencies to address challenges.

But the minister disclosed, yesterday, while featuring on a Presidential Ministerial Press Briefing, organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the figures are still in rough stages and would soon be fine tuned.

Osagie said: “There are different prices of the vaccines and we don’t really know exactly the one we’re getting. And we also know that the ones we’re getting from COVAX is at no cost to us. So, what we’re doing is that the additional ones that we’re going to get will take care of 50 million Nigerians, COVAX will take care of 20 million, they are even offering to take care of more than that, maybe up to 30 million.

“The prices vary, some vaccines are in the neighbourhood of $20 or $30, others are $5 or $6. So, to really make a budget, we are working on rough sketch, some money have been earmarked.

“Mr. President has also announced there will be a supplementary budget. But we want to get a clearer picture first, before we submit a budget.”

Also, the Federal Government, yesterday, said despite its eagerness to produce COVID-19 vaccine locally, the $1.5 million cost of clinical trial is threatening the dream as it’s unsure of how to secure the money.

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, made the disclosure when he featured at a ministerial media briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, a Nigerian researcher has developed a COVID-19 vaccine candidate with a high probability to succeed but the cost of clinical trial has become an obstacle.

He, however, said government may seek for alternative funding by reaching out to would be sponsors who would recoup their investment when the vaccine is successful.