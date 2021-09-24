Pop singer, Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo aka Kcee, has added yet another feather to his cap, as he has been unveiled as a brand ambassador for Cribs & Castles Nigeria, a property firm.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Cribs & Castles’ CEO, Ted Ojukwu said he is optimistic that his company’s partnership with Kcee would be fruitful. “The company decided to sign the songwriter and performer because of his dynamism and popularity among Nigerian youths, and his hardworking disposition, which has put Nigeria on the global music map,” he stated.

In his remarks, Kcee said: “We can see that in the past five years, the rate of development in these areas has been rapid. So, Cribs and Castles is here to contribute its quota to the development of the Island.

“I’m a worldwide musician, and being chosen as the brand ambassador of the property company, I think my partnership with them will definitely draw more attention from far and near. Also, there are a lot of people I know both at home and in the Diaspora, who are capable of patronising the brand. I am very optimistic that this union will open more doors of opportunities for them.”

