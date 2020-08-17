Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade, has said his administration is aggressively harnessing the rich agricultural potential of the state with a view to creating employment opportunities.

This, he said, necessitated the one industry per local government policy of his government.

Ayade spoke in Calabar when he welcomed officials of an agricultural servicing firm, CRO-PIT, who came for a presentation.

“I welcome you to Cross River State which is the epicentre of tourism. So, you are welcome to a state that gives you the pleasure, the glamour, the time, the atmosphere to actually have an opportunity and a sense of value as you come in,” the governor said.

He commended the team for a brilliant presentation, saying Cross River would explore areas of partnership with the firm.

Earlier, CRO-PIT Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth Ahaneku, said his firm currently manages over 600,000 farmers around the country.

Ahaneku said his firm was eager to partner Cross River in agricultural management.