From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Victor Ochei, has called on the people of the state to enthusiastically embrace the current registration and revalidation exercise of the party.

Ochei, who is the Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services at the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), said the APC is very poised to continue to deliver good governance through empowerment and infrastructure development.

The former Speaker of the state House of Assembly insisted that Delta State would profit more with APC government.

Ochei spoke when the Prince Sani Ogu Salisu-led APC committee on membership registration and revalidation to Delta Statetate arrived Aniocha North Local Government Area for sensitisation.

He said the “exercise will engender good developmental tidings for all and sundry, as the party is poised to take empowerment to a higher level.”

The NIMASA Director urged party faithful and intending members to register with the APC, adding that ‘people with good intentions should join the party and contribute their positive quota to President Muhammadu Buhari’s development driven administration.’

In his remark, the committee chairman, Prince Sani Ogu Salisu, expressed confidence that the exercise will hasten the party’s desire to turn Delta State into a complete APC state.

‘With the faithful, I have seen so far, there is no gainsaying the fact that if all register with the party(APC), total victory in all elective positions is assured,’ he boasted.