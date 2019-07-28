Gilbert Ekezie

Diabetes is a disease in which the body’s ability to produce or respond to insulin, a hormone made by the pancreas, is impaired resulting in abnormal metabolism of carbohydrates and high levels of glucose in the blood, otherwise called blood sugar. People in Africa like any other continent in the world have the problem of negligence and carefree attitude to personal health hygiene. Most of the diseases that are killing Africans today have been in existence for a long time.

But due to the importance the people of old attached to herbal medicines, they enjoyed better health even when there were few hospitals at the time. Unfortunately, the post-colonial generation moved away from using herbal medicines, which were seen as useless and dangerous. That led to the present health challenges like diabetes and other ailments.

Chief Executive Officer of AKO Group of Companies, Mr Obiora Atuchukwu,explained that diabetes is seen as a major

systemic illness known to cause serious health complications like heart disease, blindness, stroke, high blood pressure, nerve damage, narrowing of blood vessels, kidney failure, amputation of the lower limbs etc.

He said that many Africans die today of diabetes due to negligence and bad lifestyles, pointing out that countries like India and China that depend mainly on herbal medicines, have less cases of deaths from diabetes and other major ailments. According to him, if diabetes is not given the adequate treatment it deserves, over time, it could lead to damage to small vessels, referred to as micro-vascular diseases. “In fact, the ailment increase infection risk and has killed so many Nigerians in the recent time.”

Atuchukwu said that Type 2 diabetes in particular has a number of drug treatment options to be taken by mouth known as oral anti-hyperglycaemic drugs or oral hypoglycemic drugs like Dykure Herbal Capsules and Diabiz Herbal Tea, products of India Ayurvedic herbal medications solely marketed in Africa by his company.

He explained that lifestyle measures that are critical to Type 2 diabetes management are diet and exercise, and these remain important parts of treatment when Dykure Capsules and Diabiz Tea are applied. “Lifestyle measures like exercise and diet are very important factors while treating diabetes with the Dykure and Diabiz. The medicines, as I have said previously are formulated by the combination of various herbs which have been serving India for over 16 years. And, they have been proved to be effective in reducing the blood sugar levels with no side effect, while Type 1 diabetic patients cannot use oral pills for treatment, but instead should take insulin, which helps glucose from food get into one’s cells to be used for energy.