Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi (APC – Ekiti North) has explained that inability to establish the identity of Nigerians abroad and questionable domiciliation of some immigrants are reasons why the diaspora voting is not working in Nigeria.

The senator, who spoke to our correspondent shortly after casting his vote in Ifaki-Ekiti ward 01, unit 03, said Nigerians at home must first achieve a commendable electoral process before extending it to the diaspora.

He expressed optimism that diaspora voting would be achieved, describing it as a ‘growth path.’

He said, “a time will come when the identity of Nigerians abroad can be fully established. Right now, we have all manners of people with legal and illegal immigration status whose domiciliation in those countries is questionable.

“The most important now is that more Nigerians are living at home and abroad, let the majority that is living at home achieve an electoral process that all Nigerians will be comfortable with, and then we can export to other people outside the country. It is a growth path and I’m sure we’ll get there.”

On whether the Electoral Law has impacted on the process of electioneering, Senator Adetunmbi argued that it has positively impacted, stressing that there can still be improvement.

“The legislation will always be a work in progress and based on experience gained on current legislation, there will always be room for improvement. For someone like me who has been through the election process as far back as 2003, I can tell you that, significantly, there have been major leaps in a positive direction as far as the electioneering and voting process is concerned.

“I think the current version of the Electoral Act is our collective best judgement and wisdom in what needs to be done and what needs to be done differently, and I’m sure that experiences after that bill will also lead us in the direction of sustaining what is existing or further improvement based on popular demand and general observation. That is the beauty of lawmaking. It is not static. It is constantly moving in the best public interest.”

He commended the voting process saying the turnout, security, conduct of officials of INEC and voters have been commendable.

