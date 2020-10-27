Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has explained why the distribution of palliatives to residents was delayed.

He said the state had not hoarded relief materials meant for distribution as they had only received two categories of palliatives since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the first relief materials received from Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) was a bit delayed because the donors wanted the materials to be pooled before distribution.

He added that as soon as this was achieved, the distribution was done.

He said the delay in sharing the second category received on October 17 from the Federal Government was on the request of Sadiya Umar Farouk, minister of humanitarian affairs, who wanted to be around when the distribution was done.