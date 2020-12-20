How do you feel being an author, a dream you fulfilled at last?

My greatest joy is this book that I have written. I decided to write it during the COVID-19 lockdown because I realized I had time on my hands and therefore visited my old hobbies. During the lockdown, there was no early morning rush to catch up with meetings and appointments. Everything almost stood still and I decided to go into the things that I liked, and one of them was writing. I have always been a writer. I contributed to Bella Naija, I have written for Genevieve magazine, had a blog and even started a website at some point. So, writing has always been a hobby for me. Initially, when I started to write, I in- scribed things that happen to me. My first work that drew public attention was ‘Lekki Chronicle’ where I wrote about finding myself in the same neighbourhood with brothel people without my knowledge. One day, I heard one of them say, ‘You took my white man.’ I quickly put a call through to the agent that got me the apartment to find out what was happening. The agent obviously did not know about it, I took it to social media where people were interested in knowing more. The second book I titled, “Now you know me better,” which is about my growing up in a dual situation. It happened that we lived in Bode Thomas and during the week I will go to school in Victoria Island where my rich friends, whose parents were ambassadors, captains of industry and bigwigs at a time. Then during the weekends, I usually spent it with my grandmother at Amukoko, Orile near the Ajegunle axis. It was a tale of two far-apart cultural communities. Within the week, I am with the class of people talking about Ikoyi Club, Burgers, holidaying in London, visiting the Disney World etc. while the weekend was the time to hear stuff like Baba-Fry and Daddy Showkey’s new songs etc. I didn’t fit into the Amukoko neighbourhood and didn’t also fit into the Victoria Island very well. I normally came to school with funny hair styles that my grandma would have made for me, while my classmates would come with decent weaving etc. It was a struggle to fit into the two neighborhoods. Some time ago, I had a conversation with someone who told me that I am well rounded, and I began to think positively about my two far-end journeys because I can comfortably fit into the two classes. Now, that part of my growing up that almost embarrassed and caused me shame is partly what has formed me today. I started to embrace my story and my two rich cultural backgrounds. It was through my grandma that I learnt how to speak Yoruba since she could not speak English. If I was hungry and could not express it in Yoruba, there was no food for me. Grand Ma’s church held services in Yoruba. Therefore I had to learn all the creeds in Yoruba. I eventually realized that was what shaped me. In a society where everyone tries to live without a story is causing a lot of identity crisis. People have not aligned with who and what they are. Most people pretend about who they are not, and that was the reason I decided to share my story, to show that there should be no shame in any experience while growing up. My message to all is that we should em- brace and share the different stories that formed us. That is basically the major storyline in the book including other incidents. Again, I am married to an actor and film maker, Etim Effiong, whose popularity in the last six to seven months soared. I also talked about the women which I titled, ‘So you want to marry a celebrity.’ I tried to capture all that happens in celebrities’ world and marriage.