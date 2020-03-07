I was walking, approaching a woman walking in the opposite direction when she started firing prayers from all angles “I cast and bind you evil marine spirit!” Holy Ghost fire was flying from her mouth non-stop while snapping her fingers.

I’m not one to give relevance to overly religious people, but on this day I chose to give it to her because she called me “mammy water from marine kingdom” snapping her fingers almost in my face as we crossed paths.

I grabbed her by the wrist immediately, asked her to repeat what she just said. I made sure my eyes were piercing right into hers. She was trembling and struggling to wriggle out of my firm grip. I let her go when I noticed we were creating a scene.

Recently, I was at a bus stop waiting to board a tricycle. I and two other people boarded an empty tricycle that arrived, only for the rider to order me to get down. I asked him why? “I’m not carrying a Jezebel-looking demon,” he barked.

I quietly disembarked. The two passengers onboard tried to hush him but he even added “Delilah and agents of accidents on a mission this EMBER months to cause accidents and suck human blood” to the insult.

I got on another tricycle, thank goodness he wasn’t suffering from religion-inflicted paranoia even though a woman came onboard the same tricycle and on sighting me and my blonde hair, immediately started singing “demons tremble at your presence . . .” You know the song right? She was obviously uncomfortable. So long as she didn’t touch or sing in my face, she wasn’t worth receiving any attention from me.

Why do most Christians live in fear? Why are they so afraid that fear torments them all the time? You are even afraid of ordinary hair colour.

How can a 6ft tall, chubby, light skinned, beautiful lady with blonde hair or long hair hail from the marine kingdom and a dark skinned, not good looking person a witch, wizard or evil person? Even old people suffering dementia are labelled witches and wizards.

The sermon you listen to is behind your constant state of fear. Fear is your pastor’s tool for your continuous membership. Because you relate more with your pastors than with God, you give them room for such manipulation. They manipulate you into living at the mercy of imaginary enemies. You forgot that those who know their God don’t live in unnecessary fear.

The doctrine of your church and method of worship are built on fear. Fear is their biggest psychological weapon of manipulation. Unfortunately, like African culture, it’s mostly superstitious. Prophecies, visions and deliverances are the order of the day.

Their activities for the year say it all. They starts with 30 days fasting and prayers for protection at the beginning each year. The first day of every month is anointing for protection service. There’s Holy Communion service for protection mid-week and special anointing service for protection on Sundays.

There is also 5-day Holy Ghost revival service for protection second quarter of the year, Friday vigils at the end of every month, birthday celebrants of each month hold special prayers and offering for protection and then, there is 15 days mid-year fasting and prayers for protection.

When it is September, there is Ember months anointing services for protection and 11th hour blessings.

These churches sell stickers, branded t-shirts, Ankara, olive oil, hand bands, handkerchiefs etc for protection.

Then, there is special seed offering for protection as well as first fruit, tithes and thanksgiving offering against the devourer.

Church members carry olive oil around sprinkling in their compounds, rooms, offices, business areas etc. A lot of Christians today will not move into their new houses or rented apartments until their pastors come to pray and sprinkle oil within and outside the house. They don’t believe their own prayers for protection is potent enough.

Christians today are obsessed with preaching, fasting and religiosity. They do not clean their houses and environs to rid it of cockroaches, rats, spiders, wall geckos, bats, birds etc yet keep chanting blood of Jesus and Holy Ghost fire when the products of their untidiness surfaces. They believe things like that are sent spiritually to hurt them.

Unfortunately, paranoia and madness are good neighbours, and most of these Christians in some of these churches are exhibiting behaviours that require psychological evaluation. They have made themselves ‘assistant holy spirit’ judging people. In their small minds, they already know who will make heaven and those who won’t smell the gate of heaven.

One thing I know for sure is many so called religious people will be disappointed on the last day. They will most likely stage protests in hell fire because they see those they judged as bad, evil, witches and wizards chilling with God in paradise.