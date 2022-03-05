Most Men claim that women are very emotional but they can’t handle rejection. When women reject them, the same logical men will start throwing tantrums like little children who want their toys.

In most cases, when a married woman leaves her husband after years of abuse, the man goes on smear campaign. He starts slut shaming her. He tells everybody who cares to listen that she left him because she’s a prostitute.

You will hear things like, she cheated on me.

She wasn’t a good cook. She disrespected my family members including my dead ancestors. She turned me against my family as he doesn’t have sense to know right from wrong.

She is a bad mother. She doesn’t take care of our kids well. If the children are still little, the man will use custody of the children to punish her. He will paint a bad picture of her so that no matter how amazing a mother she is, people will start doubting if she can really take care of her children alone.

If she’s a successful career woman, she’s having sex with all her bosses. He won’t say this while they are together and while he’s enjoying the perks of her job. It is when she dumps him that he will suddenly recover his memory that she’s having sex with her bosses and that’s why she is being promoted at work.

If she’s a business woman, she’s shagging her male customers. The same man who enjoyed the proceeds of his wife’s enterprising nature will suddenly turn around and start saying terrible things about her because she left him. Why do men find it hard to handle rejection, breakup and divorce?

Is it written anywhere that only men are allowed to end their marriages? Why can’t women decide enough is enough and walk away from toxic, abusive and draining marriages peacefully? Why can’t women have peace when they choose themselves and choose to be alive and sane for themselves and their children?

Why is it that when a woman files for divorce, her husband starts claiming that he’s not sure their children are his. He starts saying she left her marriage to go and prostitute herself. Is this what men do when they abandon their wives and children and take off with another woman? So men who do this are brostitutes? Wonderful.

When a woman is done with her husband and leaves the marriage, she is a bad role model. Young girls shouldn’t look up to her. She won’t teach them the right things. But married men who hop from one woman’s inbox on social media to another lying about their marital status and sometimes claiming they are widowers just to have sex with different women are role models. What a calamity!

And then, she’s not a virtuous woman if she refused to continue building her marriage while the man continues scattering it with his irresponsible actions, abusive words and endless philandering. As the Nigerian version of a virtuous woman, she’s supposed to accept every nonsense a man throws at in marriage because a wise woman builds her home. So hilarious!

Let’s leave married people for now. If a lady leaves her boyfriend, he will start accusing her of leaving him because he doesn’t have money. It doesn’t matter if he doesn’t have sense or if he disrespects her. As long as she left him, she didn’t do well.

He will look for a reason he knows Nigerians can easily relate with and spread it all over town so that people will dislike her for leaving a broke man. He will then start threatening her with disfiguring her so that no other man can have her. And men claim they are the logical gender? I laugh in unhealthy emotional outbursts.

When a young lady breaks up with her boyfriend, you will start hearing, ashawo dey her eyes before, she just wants to jump from bed to bed. She doesn’t know how to keep a man. She doesn’t know what it takes to build a relationship. She is not a patient woman and won’t make a good wife.

If a lady breaks up with her abusive boyfriend, you will hear things like she couldn’t endure small slaps and beatings like other women. She’s not a real woman. She should have prayed for him to change because husbands are scarce.

Even though her boyfriend was a bully and abusive, as a woman, she should know how to handle him instead of running away. She’s not a strong woman. Strong women stay with their men no matter what. It is even sad when women tell other women these rubbish.

Men feel angry when women leave them. They don’t like it when women no longer desire them and sometimes, this degenerates into crimes of passion. This is because most men feel entitled to women’s love, attention and care. They feel like they are oxygen women can’t live without and when a woman dumps them, they go after her viciously.

Some men give women who left them acid bath so that no man can find them attractive anymore. Others kill their wives or girlfriends that broke up with them because they just couldn’t handle being rejected. Some go on unending smear campaign against the women who broke up with them.

Years back, it was reported in the news that a guy set the family house of his ex girlfriend on fire because she refused to go back to him months after they broke up. He thought she was inside but fortunately for the young lady, she slept over at a friend’s place. Her parents and siblings were not that lucky. They died in the fire.

There was also a story about a woman who left her serial cheat of a husband and he traced her to her new apartment, bought drinks for area boys, instigated them against her and they beat her up when she came back home.

When some of the guys were arrested, they confessed that the man told them he rented the apartment for his wife and children which was a lie actually. He claimed he was abroad and his wife was busy sleeping with different men in the house he rented. He made sure they became as angry as him to carry out his sinister plot.

The plan was to kill her but the woman fought for her life. She fought them. She didn’t stop shouting for help until some people came to her rescue. They didn’t succeed in killing her but they broke her legs and she used a wheelchair and clutches for years before she could walk again.

This man didn’t think about how he would leave his three little motherless. He didn’t care about what would happen to them because he was already living with his mistress but he felt so angry that his ex wife has moved on and decided to teach her a lesson. When his initial plan didn’t succeed, he went to the second phase.

He ran to Facebook to complete his smear campaign against his ex wife. He called her a cheat and denied fathering their children. He said throughout their marriage, she had lovers and threw her affairs in his face. Trust Nigerians, they bought everything he said hook, line and sinker. They started trolling the poor woman who was fighting for her life in the hospital on Facebook.

It wasn’t until she stated her own side of the story with proof that the tide changed. People started trolling the man and his mistress so much that they had to deactivate their Facebook accounts. But he already assassinated her character before the whole world.

I’m happy that women stood up for the woman and supported her. A non governmental organization took up her case and wrote to American embassy on her behalf because her ex husband ran to America when the heat became too much. He was deported years later and he begged her for forgiveness claiming his mistress deceived him. So typical!

I ask again, why do men handle rejection badly? Why do they feel the need to hurt the women they once professed love to because these women left them? Are men no longer the logical gender? I want answers.