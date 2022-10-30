Has anyone bothered to find out why most middle-aged women run very fast from the Other Room activities, even with their own husbands? Is it proper for one party to the marital covenant to break an aspect of it, for any reason. What most women do not understand in the journey of marriage and other relationships is that once both families have agreed to the union, from that moment the lady wholeheartedly becomes emotionally and spiritually attached to her husband alone till death parts them.

It also becomes the responsibility of the man to love and for his bride, as well as procreate with her. To love and care in a genuine and legal relationship translates into many things because sexual activity is part of love and care. In the layman’s parlance, a married woman has been acquired completely by her husband. So, if this is the scenario, why then do women run away from their sexual responsibilities that should be explored and enjoyed by both the man and the woman? Researchers have conducted different studies which have proved that sexual intimacy is beneficial for the union. Some say it calms the mind, body and makes a woman glow. Others say it fights oxidants that are not good for the body while some strongly believe it gives a woman a very sound sleep. With all these advantages, why then do women give all kinds of excuses to avoid marital sex? Most middle-aged women wear excuses like clothes while complaints abound. If they are not feeling a bit under the weather, they are tired and want to rest or to flash the regular excuse: ‘I am not in the mood’ (which of course kills the appetite of their men. Why do they do this?