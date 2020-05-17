Yes, you must not sneeze, in this covid-19 pandemic has come a dictum. I saw a Whatsapp picture of perplexed little boy, asking rhetorically, “If one sneezes in public nowadays, everybody will e looking at you coronically”.

Sneezing, is a reflex action, an involuntary action which one does unconsciously. It is like yawning. You cannot sneeze with your eyes open. You may attempt to suppress it, but eventually you will expel some air, fume or grizzy mucoid fluid.

What is sneezing?

Sneezing is a mechanism your body uses to clear the nose. When foreign matter such as dust, pollen, smoke or dirt enters your nostrils, the nose may become irritated or tickled, when this happens, your body does what it needs to do to clear the nose – which causes a sneeze.

In other words sneezing is your body’s way of removing irritants from your nose or throat. A sneeze is a powerful involuntary expulsion of air. Sneezing often often happens suddenly without warning.

Another name for sneezing is stermutation.

What is the relationship between corona virus and sneezing?

It is a biological and scientific fact that corona virus – enters through the mucus membrane in the eyes, nostrils and mouth. This causes irritation of the respiratory tract hence – repeated sneezing.

What are the common symptoms of sneezing?

1. Irritation of the lining(mucous membrane) of the nose or throat. It is rarely a sign of serous illness.

2. In this era of corona virus, every sneeze is covid-19, until proven otherwise.

3. Air pollutants, pollen, dry air, dust etc.

4. Spicy food can sometimes cause sneezing.

5. Allergies, colds, catarrh and flu, are common causes.

6. Drug withdrawal, emotions and certain medications are less common causes of sneezing.

7. Some people may sneeze as a reaction to exposure to bright light(known as a photic sneeze reflex).

What are the symptoms of sneezing?

• burning, itchy or watery eyes.

• nasal congestion or runny nose.

• sore throat.

• cough.

• fever and

• chills.

How do we manage sneezing?

1. Medications to try

• cetirizine(Zyrtec).

• diphenhydramine.

• fexofenadine( Allegra, Mucinex Allergy).

• feofenidine & pseudoephedrine(Allegra D)

• loratadine.

All these are antihistamines you can get over the counter, but if in doubt consult your doctor.

2. There are other non- orthodox, natural remedies for sneezing, which a doctor might not prescribe. You should decide what works for you.

3. Zinc – might work as ‘zinccold relief’.

4. Vitamin C might help, also vitamin D.

5. Hot spicy soup might help.

6. Hot tea might help.

7. Garlic might help.

8. Humidifiers & steam inhalation might help.

9. Saline drops and other nasal decongestants might help.

10. Menthol ointment might help.

11. Gargling with warm salt water might help

12. Nasal strips might help.

13. Bed rest might help.

Treatment of the causes of sneezing is individualised. What works for one might not work for the other, so always be medically guided.

