Jordan Nwora has revealed why the D’Tigers fell to their German counterparts in the second Group B of the Tokyo Olympics Basketball events.

The Milwaukee Bucks forward scored a game high of 33 points, but wasn’t enough to save the Africans from tasting defeat at the Saitama Super Arena.

Speaking to FIBA.com after the game, the 22 years old forward said they gave a good shift in the defense tan his team.

“You got to give credit to Germany. We got to do a much better jobon defense, if we kept them off the free throw line we would have put ourselves in a lot better position to win this game. They knocked down big shots and made free throws and because of that they were able to win the game,” he said.

D’Tigers will attempt to bounce back when they lock horns with Italy on July 31, before final game against Japan on August 2.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.