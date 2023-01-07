From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Commissioner for Trade and Investment Mrs Chioma Nweze said on Saturday that the support and solidarity being enjoyed by Governor David Umahi over his senatorial ambition was not a surprise because of the Governor’s performance in office in the last seven years.

Chioma, a lawyer by training, in an exclusive interview with our correspondent in Abakaliki, expressed confidence that the Governor will secure the votes of the people, beat other contestants and emerge victorious during the national assembly elections coming up next month.

She praised the Governor for what she described as his unmatched visionary leadership, intellectual capacity and political sagacity, which he deplored copiously in his governance and transformation of Ebonyi state as Governor.

The Commissioner who is also the Chairman of Ebonyi South APC Senatorial Campaign Council explained that the overwhelming majority of voters in the five local government areas of Ebonyi South have pledged to vote for the Governor and ensure his victory during the polls.

She argued that the Governor’s election into the Senate will be in the best interest of not only Ebonyi State but the entire South East as his pedigree, experience and rich contacts will be deplored for the benefit of the South East.

She enjoined the people to remain supportive of the Governor, assuring that the Governor will make them proud when elected into the Senate.

She said “the issue of the Ebonyi South senatorial race has long been resolved in favour of our dear and performing Governor. His victory was firmly secured the day the Supreme Court affirmed him as the authentic and undisputed 2023 candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ebonyi South senatorial district.

“Expectedly, he has been enjoying overwhelming support from the people especially women and youths from Ebonyi South, because of his great and visible performance not only in Ebonyi South but in all parts of the state.

“His election into the Senate will be for the best interest of not only Ebonyi South senatorial district but also the entire Ebonyi State and the South East in general.

“His rich contact, experience in leadership and governance and his pedigree as an iconic leader and statesman will come to play for the benefit of the people.

“I enjoin the people to continue to support the Governor and his senatorial ambition,” she said.