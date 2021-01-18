From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ebonyi State University (EBSU), Abakaliki chapter, has lamented what it described as disturbing absence of critical infrastructure for research and other serious academic activities in the school.

The union alleged that due to lack of stable power supply in the school, no lecturer had been able to carry out any research in the last four years.

EBSU Chairman, Ikechukwu Igwenyi, who stated this during a media meeting with some stakeholders of the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), led by former NANS president, Chinonso Obasi, in Abakaliki, said stakeholders in the sector should intervene to save the institution.