Tony Ogaga

Dr. Reuben Edopkapyi, the running mate for Mabel Oboh in the Edo 2020 governorship on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has expressed her suitability for the job and described her candidacy as timely.

In a chat with The Sun Newspapers, Edokpayi said: “In the history of the Edo people, we have had strong women leaders who have done successfully well in serving the people and uplifting their lives. We had Iden, the great woman, we had Idia, the mother of Oba Esigie, we had Emota, who stood as a man to save the Edo nation. It will not be different with Mabel Oboh, governorship candidate for ADC in the forth coming Edo 2020 elections holding September 18.

“A mother’s love and the power to walk the extra mile in good faith for family and the strength to feed and nurture her children and family against the odds are naturally vested in every woman and that is what Mabel Oboh is bringing to Edo State House. Though the time in history is different, the issues we face are similar and the strong spirit in the woman will lead Mabel Oboh to success as Edo State governor. I am not in doubt about Mabel Oboh will change the Edo story from what we have now,” Edokpayi added.

Lamenting the plight of the Edo people under the PDP and now the APC he continued: “APC and PDP seem to be gaining ground but the Edo people are wiser today; they can no longer be decieved. Look at the shameless cross-carpeting between Ize-Iyamu who is now PDP and Gov. Obaseki who is now APC. How did we get here? What has happened to ideology? It is obvious that their defection was only inspired by greed and unbridles lust for power and ADC is here to change all that.”

Many candidates have been accused of merely coming to share revenue allocations. What will he and Oboh do to change the narrative? “You have said that many candidates have come to share revenue but that is not the case with the ADC, however, it could be for other parties obviously. In the first place, please note that ADC is founded on integrity. Talking about revenue allocation and how we will ensure that the dividends of democracy get to the grass roots, we will break the political culture and scandal associated with revenue sharing by replacing it with checks and balances; I am talking about transparency through regular auditing quarterly among others.”

Calling on the Edo people to come out enmasse and vote out corruption and mediocrity on September 18, Edokpayi added: “Nobody can stop an idea whose time has come. This is the time for ADC to take charge of governance in the state. I am using this opportunity to call on all indigenes of the state to come out enmasse on September 18 and cast their votes for ADC, vote for the Oboh/Edokpayi ticket, vote for a brighter future for Edo State.”

Edokpayi is a trained medical personnel who has worked in the United Kingdom before coming back to Nigeria to work with Mabel Oboh in the quest to save Edo people. As a Nigerian Diasporian, with huge medical experience. Dr Edokpayi is passionate about making huge changes to the Edo health system in consonance with ADC’s manifesto.