A source at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disclosed that the commission transferred the former governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano to Abuja after his arrest in Lagos on Thursday night to allow the EFCC ample space to interrogate the former governor.

The source, an official of the company, said he could not be quoted as he was not authorized to speak with the press

Obiano was arrested in Lagos hours after handing over to his successor, Prof Charles Soludo. He was thereafter taken to the Lagos Zonal headquarters of the EFCC.

It was gathered that Obiano was moved from Lagos to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Friday morning.

Saturday Sun gathered that the former governor was being interrogated on matters bordering on allegations of fraud and corruption. Details of the allegations were sketchy last night.

Obiano was arrested at Lagos airport as he was preparing to board a flight to Houston, United States on Thursday night.

He was said to have been on EFCC watch list since last year. Spokesperson for the EFCC, Mr Wilson Uwujiaren, confirmed Obiano’s transfer to Abuja when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

“The ex-governor was arrested in Lagos, but was moved to Abuja this morning (Friday),” Uwujiaren said.

