From Chijioke Agwu, Abaklaiki

Suspected members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the security arm of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday, gave the reason behind their frequent attacks on police personnel, police stations and other security agents and facilities in the South East.

Elom Daniel, a 17-year-old self-confessed member of the ESN, in Ebonyi state, told journalists at the Ebonyi State Police Command, where he was paraded alongside 59 other suspects, by the Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Graba, that they decided to be killing police officers, military personnel and security facilities because of the alleged inability of the police and army to stop criminal Fulani herdsmen from killing people and causing destructions in the South East.

Elom, a native of Ngbo in Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi state, who confessed that he was part of the ESN team that attacked and killed two army officers at Amasiri Junction in Afikpo North local government area, on March 26 this year. He said the pro-Biafran group took the decision to attack police and other security agents at a meeting of the group, on August 19, 2019, in Abakaliki.

Another suspect, Jona Ozibo,(aka, Ojukwu), who also confessed to being a member of the ESN, said they were trained at a place called Alanso, Arochukwu, in Abia state.

CP Aliyu Garba, while parading the suspects, said they were arrested following credible intelligence.