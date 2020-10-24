Magnus Eze, Enugu

Ahead of the October 29 scheduled resumption of academic activities at the Enugu State University of Technology (ESUT), the acting Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Charles Eze, has disclosed that only the first and final year students would be welcomed back into the campus.

He made the disclosure at the institution’s main campus, Agbani, explaining that the decision was in strict compliance with the COVID-19 requirements, adding that other students would return as more facilities were made available.

Eze said committees had been constituted at faculty levels to ensure that staff and students adhered to the protocols, including washing of hands and use of face mask.