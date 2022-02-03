From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has enjoined Yoruba monarchs to embrace and emplace the Oodua Festival in their kingdoms in honour of the progenitor of Yoruba race, Oduduwa.

Speaking during the 2022 edition of the Oodua Festival, held at the Palace Square, Ile-Ife, he noted that the festival reflects the identity of the Yoruba race, adding that it would help in propagating how Oduduwa built the structure of the traditional stool and its hierarchies.in Yorubaland.

“Oodua Festival is a major festival that reflects the identity of our race. It is one festival that needs to be celebrated across Yoruba land. This is the truth because Oduduwa is our progenitor. He represented the symbol of leadership to the Yoruba traditional institution. Oduduwa was the king of all Obas and the deities. As the progenitor of our race, it was Oduduwa that built the structure of the traditional stool and its hierarchies.

“For example, the Otun, Osi, Basorun, Asipa, and other traditional chiefs were created by Oduduwa to ensure effective administration. That is one of the beauty of our traditional institution. So, as we celebrate the festival in Ile Ife, I am appealing to all other Obas in Yorubaland to start celebrating Oodua festival in their respective communities.This is how it is supposed to be because our ancestor, the great Oduduwa created the stool of the traditional rulers.”

Adams, leader of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF) and Oodua Progressives Union ( OPU), continued: “And the Oonirisa is the Arole Oduduwa in Yorubaland, while other Obas are the Arole Oduduwa in their respective communities.