By Rita Okoye, Lagos

Odiase Oluwatobiloba Ernest popularly known as Waveboii was born December 9 in the mid-1990s, into the family of Mr Odiase, from Edo State.

The graduate of History and International Relations from Olabisi Onabanjo University started music in the year 2012 with the release of the premiere single “Road Love”.

His first niche of the song was Rap, before switching to Afrobeats, Afropop with a little bit of dancehall which has made his versatility in him evident.

Waveboii, who said he is not intimidated by anyone, added that he has mastered the craft well and is ready to take the industry by storm.

Urging his fans to keep supporting him and his music, he added that no musician can survive without his support base—this base is made up of loyal fans who will go all out to ensure that they stream his songs and share his content.

In his words, ”I’m an artist who is all about making banging hits that will keep my listeners vibing and entertained. I can’t do this without my fans and their continuous support which I truly appreciate.

“I’m also an entertainer by all standards and I intend to keep it that way. I’m grateful for the support so far and I look forward to making my fans happy always,” he said.

He mentioned that his fans have appreciated how he writes well for mature minds and it makes people in Nigeria and overseas appreciate his craft, which gives him fewer chances of sitting in a box of a particular class of fans.

He also wants everyone to understand what it means to be an Edo boy, they are one of the entertaining minds of the nation and are not different from such gifts.