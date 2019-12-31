Theo Rays

Last week, the Chairman/CEO Orient Group of Companies and two time governorship candidate in Anambra State, Chief Godwin Ezeemo met with the Ndubisi Nwobu-led State Executive members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the Party’s secretariat in Awka to declare his intention to contest the 2021 governorship election in Anambra State under the platform of PDP. The declaration makes it clear that Ezeemo is making his third attempt to be the governor of Anambra State having done so in 2013 and 2017 on the platform of the defunct Action Congress (AC) and Peoples Progressive Alliance (PPA).

Perhaps the Umuchu born businessman-turned politician is the first to officially indicate his interest to run the 2021 race under PDP. Others are yet to officially intimate the party on their intentions to contest the next governorship election in Anambra on PDP platform. Many believe Ezeemo is a good material for PDP considering his exposure, experience and programme for good governance for the state. The gentle man commands popularity that cuts across the state.

Speaking on the intention of Ezeemo, a political analyst, Comrade Vincent Ezekwueme said. “Ezeemo’s intention to contest the next governorship election under PDP is okay by me. First he has made name and a good one for that matter because his popularity is built on his struggle to lead Anambra State for the purpose of good governance. In fact, Ezeemo is now a household name in the state. Others are going about buying chieftaincy titles and awards to be popular but Ezeemo is well known to Ndi Anambra already.

Secondly, he is a good man with deep passion for the well-being of humanity, hence his interest to serve the good people of Anambra State. Based on his passion to serve, I am sure he will guarantee a transparent and accountable government devoid of corruption. So with Ezeemo, it is as good as saying that PDP has presented us(Ndi Anambra,) with a dream choice for the job at the Government House. The third point is that he has the capacity to lead Anambra State going by his achievements and investment in Nigeria and other countries as an international businessman; he is a huge asset to the PDP.

Sitting atop chains of businesses, Ezeemo entered Anambra political scene in 2013 and indicated his interest to run for governor under the AC, now defunct. He got a baptism of fire from the leader of AC in the person of the current Nigeria Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Chris Ngige who after promising to give him the ticket of the party went ahead to contest the governorship election. Ngige eventually defeated him at the primary to emerge the candidate of AC prompting Ezeemo to pit tent with PPA where he secured the ticket as candidate for the 2013 race.

Both Ngige and Ezeemo lost the 2013 race to the incumbent Governor Willie Obiano who contested on the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). In 2017, Ezeemo again entered the governorship race under PPA and again lost. Still much interested to serve Ndi Anambra as governor, the businessman has once again come out to try his luck this time under PDP.

The question now is how far can Ezeemo go under PDP? The answer to this question lies in how he would be able to overcome the hurdles he faces as an aspirant of the party. The good, the bad and the ugly associated with party politics are waiting for him in the Africa’s largest political party. The good side of it is that the PDP is capable to win the election as a political party, so whosoever becomes the candidate of the party can emerge as the governor of Anambra State. Yes, PDP has enough people -faithful and followers, to win 2021 governoroship election in Anambra State.

Political pundits argue that if PDP can harness the popularity and acceptability of its party leaders like former Governor Peter Obi, Senator Ben Obi, Chike Obidigbo who is being wooed by the leaders of the party for support ahead of 2021 polls, Dubem Obaze, Alex Obiogbolu, Osita Chidoka, Uche Ekwunife, Stella Odua and the rest of them with Ezeemo as candidate, the party would easily defeat others at the polls. A marketable and saleable candidate and a united PDP is all that the acclaimed largest political party in the continent of Africa needs to reclaim the state in 2021.

But the bad side of it is that an aspirant could face betrayals in the party. Another issue could also be that of the imposition of a candidate on others. Records also show that party primary election in Nigeria is never a smooth exercise and nobody can safely trust a political party when it comes to the conduct of the exercise. Party primary is not a gentle man’s affair. Ezeemo being a gentle man has to beware of the good, the bad and the ugly associated with party primary elections.

One more hurdle that lies ahead of Ezeemo is the issue of zoning. If PDP sticks to earlier stand against zoning, then his chances of emerging the flag bearer of the party could be jeopardized. A group rooting for Ezeemo to be governor known as Friends of Godwin Chukwunaenye Ezeemo (FOGCE) is making frantic efforts to draw the attention of PDP on the issue of zoning.

Director General of FOGCE, Ibuchim Ezekwelu in an encounter with journalists stated that PDP is as good as coasting home to victory if the party yields to the clamor for zoning by relevant stakeholders in Anambra State. Hear him, “All relevant stakeholders such as the traditional rulers, town unions and màrket leaders including Church leaders are of the opinion that it is the turn of Anambra South to.produce the next govenor of Anambra State and I think zoning the ticket to the South will largely work in favor of the PDP.’’